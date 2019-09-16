Man rescued from palm tree in east Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Fire Department rescued a man from a palm tree in the east valley on Sunday evening.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

Fire crews were called to Page Street around 5:45 p.m. after a worker got stuck in a tree while he was cutting off dead palm fronds, according to the department.

Crews were able to free the man in about half an hour, and he had no injuries.

HIGH-ANGLE RESCUE earlier at 5:45pm on Page St on the east side of @CityOfLasVegas. Worker cutting dead palm fronds got stuck in tree, @LasVegasFD rescued the man, freed in approx 30 mins, no injuries. #PIO1NEWS E108,8,44, T1,8, R108,44, HR44, EMS1 p, B1 pic.twitter.com/323RtToDmI — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 16, 2019

