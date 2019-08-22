Man struck, killed by train near Las Vegas border identified

Eddie Ray Dorsey Jr. was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train near on Owens and Stocker Wednesday morning.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was struck and killed by a train Wednesday morning on the border of North Las Vegas and Las Vegas.

Eddie Ray Dorsey Jr., 40, died after he was struck by a Union Pacific train near downtown Las Vegas around 7:45 a.m. near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, according to the coroner’s office.

The railroad tracks reopened around 1:25 p.m. the same day, according to Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan.

Dorsey’s death was caused by blunt force head injury and the manner was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

It is unclear where Dorsey was from.

