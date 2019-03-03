Man suspected of driving vehicle into tavern identified

Joel Pierre Jones, 59, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, March 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 59-year-old man who was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a south valley bar Thursday night was named Saturday by jail records.

Joel Pierre Jones, 59, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday. He faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license and failing to maintain a travel lane, CCDC records show.

Las Vegas police were called about 9 p.m. Thursday to the PT’s Gold tavern, 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said on the night of the wreck. The driver of the car, a Mercedes, was “driving recklessly” and crashed through a tree and then into the building, police said.

A bystander returning from the restroom at the tavern was hit by debris, Matchko said Thursday. “The person self-transported to the hospital and appears to be OK,” he said.

“A nice cool night out doesn’t mean anyone should be out driving recklessly because this is the kind of damage that they can cause, and really the bystander that got hurt tonight was lucky that they didn’t have much more serious injuries,” Matchko said that night. “We’re glad more people didn’t get hurt.”

Las Vegas police said Thursday that the man was 60. According to jail records, which include his date of birth, Jones is 59.

36.014253, -115.206601