Allie Rossi, center, is comforted by Brennan Mecke while mourning the loss of her brother, Albert "A.J." Rossi, during a candlelight vigil at Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas Friday, March 30, 2018. Albert "A.J." Rossi, along with fellow Centennial High School students Dylan Mack and Brooke Hawley, died in a car crash caused by a drunk driver in Huntington Beach, Calif. early Thursday. Vargas, who was also on the trip, was the only one to make it out of the car alive. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto