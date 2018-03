Chris Davis, left, and Debbie Davis, parents of Neysa Tonks, who was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting, comfort one another while looking at a tribute flag bearing her name at the Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The flags, which show the names and photos of each victim, are slated to be used in the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race this weekend. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto