Maryland Parkway reopened after damage to natural gas pipeline

A third party contractor hit the line just after noon at Cottage Grove Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Stephen Miller, a spokesman for Southwest Gas Corp. Southbound lanes of Maryland were closed as repairs were made.

The intersection of Cottage Grove Ave & S Maryland Pkwy. (Google Maps)

A road closed near UNLV on Tuesday afternoon because of damage to a natural gas pipeline has been reopened.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as southbound lanes of Maryland Parkway were closed while repairs were being made. Miller confirmed at about 3:15 p.m. that the road was reopened, though crews were still working on repairs in the area.

Gas in the area also was shut off during the repairs.

