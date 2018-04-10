Local Las Vegas

Medical episode may have cause fatal crash in Las Vegas intersection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2018 - 11:15 pm
 
Updated April 10, 2018 - 10:28 am

A man died and a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries in a Monday afternoon crash involving three vehicles in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

An SUV was turning left from eastbound West Cheyenne Avenue to the northbound lanes of North Durango Drive when it veered into a Highway Patrol car and a van at about 3:35 p.m.

Las Vegas police said the driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Shane Willie, may have experienced a medical episode before losing control of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Mountain View Hospital.

The trooper was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department is not counting the death as a traffic fatality until the Clark County coroner’s office determines Willie’s cause of death.

