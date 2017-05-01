Membership prices reduced for downtown Las Vegas bicycle sharing program

Viktor Schrecengost, right, and Darrell Van work to install a new bike-sharing station near Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Membership prices are being slashed in half for the bicycle sharing program in downtown Las Vegas, as part of a promotion for National Bike Month, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Monday.

Through the end of May, single-ride passes will be available for $2 while 24-hour passes will cost $4. The special $10 membership will allow users to check out a bicycle for 30 minutes at a time for an unlimited number of trips for 30 days.

Members of the 30-day program who sign-up online for auto-renewal payments will receive half-off their monthly dues through the rest of the year.

The commission opened 21 bicycle-sharing rental station in downtown Las Vegas last fall to reduce traffic and promote a healthier lifestyle. For more information, visit bikeshare.rtcsnv.com.

