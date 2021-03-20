Metro releases vaccine totals among employees

Nearly one-third of the Metropolitan Police Department had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, the agency said.

Including corrections officers, police officers, volunteers and civilians, about 32.8 percent of Metro employees had received their second dose, according to the statement from the department. About 35.8 percent, or 2,061 employees, had received their first dose.

Metro employed nearly 6,000 people, excluding volunteers, as of its 2020 annual report.

Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas called the number of vaccinations “impressive,” citing officers who are worried about side effects. The association serves as the union for Metro’s police and correctional officers.

“Metro approached us and said, ‘We’d love to try and get people vaccinated so we’re trying to push out the message,’” Grammas said. “If you get vaccinated, you keep people in the workplace.”

Grammas said Metro hasn’t made the vaccine mandatory, but the union is still in discussions about whether officers can take workers’ compensation if they feel side effects from the shot. He said he expects about half of the officers will get vaccinated.

In the annual State of Metro address, which was recorded Feb. 8, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he had already been vaccinated and felt no symptoms. He encouraged employees to trust the science.

“I personally, absolutely advise you to get the vaccine to benefit you and your family members and everybody you deal with on a daily basis,” Lombardo said. “I’d really like people to evaluate the need for the vaccine and come on board and do what’s right in your own mind.”

