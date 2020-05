A 13-year-old girl who went missing from the northwest valley on Wednesday afternoon has been found, Las Vegas police said.

Alajah Zurita (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 13-year-old girl who went missing from the northwest valley on Wednesday afternoon has been found, Las Vegas police said.

Police announced shortly after 8 p.m. that Alajah Zurita had been located.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.