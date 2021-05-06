Missing 2-year-old boy last seen in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are searching for a 2-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning in the central valley.

Las Vegas police and their Crime Scene Investigations team leave an apartment unit in Emerald Suites on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police and their Crime Scene Investigations team investigate in Emerald Suites on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Amari Nicholson was last seen around 6 a.m. on the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The report was initially taken as a kidnapping at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Metro dispatch logs.

“Officers and detectives have been following any leads or tips which may lead to the location of the child,” police said in a Thursday morning statement.

Police said they had searched throughout the area, including in nearby dumpsters, and found nothing.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.