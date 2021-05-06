96°F
Missing 2-year-old boy last seen in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2021 - 9:42 am
 
Updated May 6, 2021 - 5:03 pm
Las Vegas police and their Crime Scene Investigations team leave an apartment unit in Emerald Suites on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police and their Crime Scene Investigations team leave an apartment unit in Emerald Suites on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police and their Crime Scene Investigations team investigate in Emerald Suites on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police and their Crime Scene Investigations team investigate in Emerald Suites on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A Las Vegas police car is seen in Emerald Suites on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police are searching for a 2-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning in the central valley.

Amari Nicholson was last seen around 6 a.m. on the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The report was initially taken as a kidnapping at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Metro dispatch logs.

“Officers and detectives have been following any leads or tips which may lead to the location of the child,” police said in a Thursday morning statement.

Police said they had searched throughout the area, including in nearby dumpsters, and found nothing.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.

