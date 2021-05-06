Missing 2-year-old boy last seen in central Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are searching for a 2-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning in the central valley.
Amari Nicholson was last seen around 6 a.m. on the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The report was initially taken as a kidnapping at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Metro dispatch logs.
“Officers and detectives have been following any leads or tips which may lead to the location of the child,” police said in a Thursday morning statement.
Police said they had searched throughout the area, including in nearby dumpsters, and found nothing.
Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.