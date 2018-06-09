Missing 69-year-old woman last seen at Linq found safe

Betty Chapman, 69, is safe and is back with her husband, Red Rock Search and Rescue posted on social media late Saturday.

Betty Chapman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 69-year-old woman who was missing since Friday afternoon has been found, officials said.

Betty Chapman is safe and is back with her husband, Red Rock Search and Rescue posted on social media late Saturday.

“You can go to bed tonight knowing your collective efforts brought a missing loved one home safe,” search and rescue team coordinator Donald Moore wrote in the post.

Before she was found, Chapman was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Friday at The Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, wearing a white blouse, blue jeans, and gray and green shoes, according to police.

The post thanked search and rescue members, Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons unit, Metro volunteers and local hiking groups for helping find her.

The post did not say exactly where she was found.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.