Missing 70-year-old man last seen in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are searching for a 70-year-old man who went missing in the central valley on Thursday.

Madjid Farzaneh (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Madjid Farzaneh was last seen around noon on the 5400 block of Topaz Street, near Hacienda and Eastern avenues. Police said he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Farzaneh was last seen wearing a black shirt with black sweatpants and brown shoes. He is 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about Farzaneh’s whereabouts can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.