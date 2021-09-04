Missing 8-year-old twin boys found safe, police say

Missing 8-year-old twin boys last seen Friday evening have been found safe, Las Vegas police said.

Adonis, left, and Amier Jefferson (Metropolitan Police Department)

Missing 8-year-old twin boys last seen Friday evening have been found safe, Las Vegas police said.

Amier and Adonis Jefferson were last seen about 5 p.m. Friday near the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive, south of Desert Inn Road and University Center Drive. The two were later found safe, the Metropolitan Police Department said at 8:05 a.m. Saturday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.