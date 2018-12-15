Missing Las Vegas boy, 11, has been found safe

Las Vegas police said that an 11-year-old boy who went missing Saturday morning has been found.
Jaiden Lavender was found “a short time ago,” the Metropolitan Police Department said at about 7:30 p.m. He was safe and has been reunited with his family, police said.
Jaiden was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Saturday near 5850 Euclid St., wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and shoes, police said. He also was carrying a black backpack.
Police did not release further details, but asked that anyone with information regarding Jaiden’s whereabouts call the Metropolitan Police Department’s missing person detail at 702-828-3111 or 702-379-8859.
