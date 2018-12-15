Missing Las Vegas boy, 11, has been found safe

Jaiden Lavender, an 11-year-old boy who went missing Saturday morning, was found safe and has been reunited with his family, Las Vegas police said.

Jaiden Lavender (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jaiden Lavender was found “a short time ago,” the Metropolitan Police Department said at about 7:30 p.m. He was safe and has been reunited with his family, police said.

Jaiden was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Saturday near 5850 Euclid St., wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and shoes, police said. He also was carrying a black backpack.

Police did not release further details, but asked that anyone with information regarding Jaiden’s whereabouts call the Metropolitan Police Department’s missing person detail at 702-828-3111 or 702-379-8859.

