Missing woman found hospitalized after Las Vegas hit-and-run

A 72-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found hospitalized after suffering injuries in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

Marilyn Teague, 72, had been last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday when she got on a bus in the area of Flamingo Road and Spencer Street, near Eastern Avenue, police said. She took the bus to a movie theater but did not return home.

The crash happened at that same intersection hours later, police said. Just before 9:40 p.m., a newer-model black sedan hit Teague. Further details surrounding the crash were not released.

Teague was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she remained Tuesday with survivable injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash or the suspected hit-and-run driver is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s collision investigation section at 702-828-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

