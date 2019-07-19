101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Missing woman found safe after leaving Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2019 - 4:14 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2019 - 5:59 pm

A 72-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and had been missing in Las Vegas since Thursday has been found, police said.

Lilia Capati was last seen Thursday near Russell and Paradise roads after leaving McCarran International Airport, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Capati was at the airport to fly to Hawaii, but she missed her flight and left the airport on her own, Metro said.

Metro said about 5:45 p.m. that Capati has been found safe.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Henderson Fire Department on checking back seats in the heat - Video
The Henderson Fire Department talks about double-checking car seats in the Las Vegas heat to remember children who may be in the car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Body found at Lake Mead identified as Michigan man
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

The body of Jack Lee Hungate, from Southgate, Michigan, was found near Echo Bay Wash around 12:09 p.m. by a park employee, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and officials from the National Park Service.

In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. poses for a photo ...
Apollo 11 moon landing brought Las Vegas, world to standstill
By Dennis Rudner / RJ

Reportedly, one Las Vegas casino had topless showgirls pour champagne from uncorked bottles to celebrating throngs of viewers as the Eagle landed on the moon’s surface on July 20.

 
AEG sees no problem filling 46 events at Las Vegas stadium
By / RJ

With a lot of interest being shown by representatives tied to sports, entertainment and corporate events, AEG Facilities Regional Vice President Chris Wright said they’ll have no issue filing the stadium for 46 events annually.