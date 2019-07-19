Missing woman found safe after leaving Las Vegas airport

A 72-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and had been missing in Las Vegas since Thursday has been found, police said.

Lilia Capati, 72 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 72-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and had been missing in Las Vegas since Thursday has been found, police said.

Lilia Capati was last seen Thursday near Russell and Paradise roads after leaving McCarran International Airport, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Capati was at the airport to fly to Hawaii, but she missed her flight and left the airport on her own, Metro said.

Metro said about 5:45 p.m. that Capati has been found safe.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.