Mobile home fire in Las Vegas displaces 2 adults

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 12:24 pm
 

Two adults were displaced Tuesday morning by a mobile home fire, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The Fire Department responded about 10:30 a.m. to the residence at 6069 Judson Ave., near Carey Avenue and Mount Hood Street.

Arriving personnel reported smoke and flames coming from a front window and roof of the mobile home, according to the department. The fire was out by 11:06 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and an estimate of damages had not yet been determined Tuesday morning, according to the department.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

