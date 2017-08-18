Moped rider suffers head injury in central Las Vegas crash

A moped rider was hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The moped and a vehicle collided just before 4 a.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The moped rider was taken to the hospital with a head injury, Kisfalvi said.

Eastern was closed for several hours following the crash, according to the Regional Transportation Commission, but reopened about 6 a.m.

