Moped rider suffers head injury in central Las Vegas crash

A moped rider was hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in the central valley.
The moped and a vehicle collided just before 4 a.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.
The moped rider was taken to the hospital with a head injury, Kisfalvi said.
Eastern was closed for several hours following the crash, according to the Regional Transportation Commission, but reopened about 6 a.m.
