Local Las Vegas

Moped rider suffers head injury in central Las Vegas crash

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2017 - 6:30 am
 

A moped rider was hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in the central valley.

The moped and a vehicle collided just before 4 a.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The moped rider was taken to the hospital with a head injury, Kisfalvi said.

Eastern was closed for several hours following the crash, according to the Regional Transportation Commission, but reopened about 6 a.m.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

