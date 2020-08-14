More Las Vegas cooling stations, shelters open amid heat wave

With another excessive heat warning beginning Friday, Clark County announced the opening of additional day shelters and cooling stations.

Cooling stations, such as this one at Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., will be open in the Las Vegas Valley due to an excessive heat warning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The excessive heat warning begins Friday, when the high in Las Vegas is expected to reach 109 degrees, and will continue through Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to stay between 110 and 112 through Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

The additional day shelters and cooling stations are:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd., North, open 24 hours

—Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday though Friday

— Share Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon daily for hydration only

— American Legion, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, open on days with temperatures over 112 degrees from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. There is also an outside cooling station for pets on leashes.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, open 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday

— The Salvation Army at 35 W. Owens Ave. is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter. The Shade Tree at 1 W. Owens Ave. is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter for women and children.

