Las Vegas heat wave to last through next week, warning extended

A haze hangs over the Strip as seen from Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Smoke from some California wildfires have prompted an air quality advisory. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clouds obscure the Sheep Range north of Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The mid-level clouds won't bring precipitation to the Las Vegas Valley during the 43rd day of temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A haze hangs over the Strip as seen from Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clouds will develop Thursday, but chances of precipitation appear to be slim. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An excessive heat warning begins Friday morning for all of Clark County except higher elevations as well as southern Nye County, all of Lincoln County and northwest Arizona, the National Weather service said. It won’t expire until Wednesday evening.

A heat advisory was issued for the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and higher Clark County elevations. High temperatures near 90 are forecast in Kyle Canyon and up to 107 in Red Rock Canyon.

“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 120 are expected,” the weather service said.

⚠️Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow for much of the lower elevations & continue thru early next week. It's looking like we are going to be in this for the long haul as Vegas temps top 🔥110 degrees thru the middle of next week 🥵. #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/ic0w3HpLpK — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 13, 2020

Sunday is projected to be the hottest day in Las Vegas with a high of 113. Temperatures in the Colorado River Valley could reach 115 to 120.

Some high temperature marks could be reached during the weekend. The record for Aug. 14 is 111, set in 2002. The Aug. 15 record high is 113, set in 1939. The Aug. 16 record is 111, also set in 1939.

Thursday was expected to be the 43rd consecutive day with a high temperature of 100 or more at McCarran International Airport. The record is 66 days, set from June 27 to Aug. 31, 1944. The second-longest streak is 46 days in 1988, according to the weather service.

It's murky this morning…

☁️👀

That's a combo of former #HurricaneElida & smoke from the #LakeFire! ⛈️ + 🔥

Clouds will remain this afternoon, but will clear out tonight & into tomorrow.

See that round puff of white over S. Nevada? That's smoke! 🤓#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx #GOES17 🛰️ pic.twitter.com/MxQBZFo316 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 13, 2020

Air quality advisory issued

Smoke from the Lake Fire west of Lancaster, California, came into the valley Thursday, resulting in an advisory about air quality from the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability.

The Lake Fire had burned 10,500 acres as of 9 a.m. Thursday while the two-week-old Apple Fire in the same region had charred more than 33,000 acres and was 80% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.

