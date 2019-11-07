More than 5,000 expected to attend AgeWell Expo in Summerlin

Travel, dating and financial advice tailored for those age 50 and over are a few of the topics and services that will be presented at the biannual AgeWell Expo this Saturday at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.

Attendees roam the show floor during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Robert Levrant, far left, director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI, at UNLV, talks with attendees during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jonathan Jimenez, health & wellness coordinator at the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA, leads attendees in a Silver Sneakers exercise during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Ou-Yang leads a beginners session in tai chi and qigong during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Some 5,000 attendees are expected at the event put on by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Red Rock Resort ballroom.

More than 60 exhibitors will provide information on products and services, and a variety of activities and entertainment will be offered. Speakers including Olympian and personal trainer Olga Connolly will share advice on topics including healthy living, aging, fitness and Medicare.

“We pretty much sold out (on exhibit space) a month ahead of time,” Review-Journal event marketing director Melissa McCabe said. “That’s how much it’s grown.”

The AgeWell event launched in 2015, and 2019 marks the second time the expo was held twice in the same year. McCabe said the Review-Journal likely will hold two AgeWell Expo events — one in fall and one in spring — next year as well as it grows in popularity.

“This is our biggest special event of the year,” Review-Journal Publisher Keith Moyer said. “It’s a great opportunity for RJ readers to learn about products and services that can really improve their lives.”

The event is open to all ages, and admission and parking are free.

“We have entertainment, and we also have the YMCA active lounge, where they’re going to be doing hot hula, which is something new, line dancing and chair yoga — all that fun stuff,” McCabe said.

The expo will offer performances by The Australian Bee Gees, The Bronx Wanderers and Celestia. Other offerings include giveaways, exercise demonstrations and Medicare open enrollment assistance.

Visitors also will have the opportunity to meet and chat with RJ sports columnist Ed Graney, gaming and tourism reporter Rick Velotta, health reporter Mary Hynes and Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340.