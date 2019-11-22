More than 8,000 customers affected by power outage in Las Vegas

More than 8,000 people were without power in the Las Vegas Valley as of about 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Summerlin Parkway and U.S. Highway 95.

Power outage in western Las Vegas Valley on Nov. 21, 2019. (NV Energy website)

More than 8,000 customers were without power in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, most in the western part of the valley.

According to NV Energy’s website, 8,755 customers were left in the dark as of 10:43 p.m. The outages were clustered around Summerlin Parkway’s start at U.S. Highway 95.

Damage to NV Energy equipment was being blamed for the outage, according to the website. The company estimated that power would be restored by 1 a.m. Friday.

As of about 10:30 p.m., the largest cluster of outages was in ZIP code 89107, near Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, with 2,932 customers without power. In the 89145 ZIP code near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive, 2,323 customers were without power.

