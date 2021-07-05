More than a dozen fireworks shows set for tonight

Fireworks shows and events will celebrate the Fourth of July around the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday.

Boulder City

On July 4, Veterans Memorial Park will host live music, activities, food trucks and more, starting at 4 p.m. at 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. Parking is $10. Admission is free.

Cowabunga Bay

Cowabunga Bay will present fireworks shows at 8:45 p.m. July 4 at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson. The water park will also feature red, white and blue decor, a DJ, free balloon animals for kids and food trucks. Discounted admission is $27.95 each day after 4 p.m.

Floyd Lamb Park

Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road, will feature fireworks, music, vendors, activities, food trucks and more, 6-9 p.m. July 4. Admission is free. Park entry fees will be waived for the event. The first 500 people in the park will receive a free American flag. Attendees may bring blankets and low-back chairs and bottled water.

Henderson

The City of Henderson will present Star-Spangled Sky 2021 with fireworks launching at 9 p.m. July 4 from Station Casinos’ Green Valley Ranch Resort, Lake Las Vegas, the M Resort and Galleria at Sunset. Patriotic music will be broadcast on four iHeartRadio stations during the shows. The public can listen in at Sunny 106.5, The Bull 95.5, 93.1 The Mountain and Real 103.9.

Laughlin

The “Rockets Over the River” fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at 9 p.m. July 4 in Laughlin. Free public viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over Laughlin hotel speakers and local radio stations.

Mesquite

The “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” event will feature a concert by the Nevada POPS Orchestra, a community vendor village and fireworks, starting at 6 p.m. July 4 at Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite. Admission is free. The concert will begin at 8 p.m., followed by the fireworks show accompanied by the orchestra at 9 p.m.

Pahrump

The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will be presented at 9 p.m. July 4 at Petrack Park at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue. Admission is free. “Fireworks Over Pahrump,” where visitors can launch their own fireworks, will be offered from 7 p.m. to midnight July 1-6 at the Fireworks Over Pahrump launch site, located 1-mile west on Gamebird Road, off of Highway 160. A special permit must be obtained from one of the five fireworks stores in Pahrump. Permits are $5 per person.

The Plaza

The Plaza will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary and Independence Day with three nights of fireworks in downtown Las Vegas. The shows will begin at 10 p.m. July 4.

Resorts World

The resort’s grand opening celebration July 4 at Ayu Dayclub will feature a performance by Miley Cyrus and a fireworks show. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 11 p.m. as part of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s fireworks show. Ticket prices vary.

Station Casinos

On the Fourth of July, fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. from Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort. The shows will be livestreamed on all social media channels, including Twitch.

The Strat

Fireworks will be launched from The Strat’s Tower at 11 p.m. July 4. The tower will also be illuminated in red, white and blue starting at dusk. Views of fireworks displays around the valley can be seen at the SkyPod, the 106th level and from the Strat’s thrill rides. Starting at 7 p.m., tower entry for fireworks viewing will be $40. Self-parking and valet are free.

The Strip

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will present fireworks at 11 p.m. from the rooftops at Aria, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Resort, Resorts World, The Strat, Treasure Island and The Venetian.

Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas

The water park’s Red, White & Wild bash will feature a performance by Keelie Walker and a fireworks show July 4 at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road. The fireworks show will be at approximately 8:45 p.m. Ticket prices vary.