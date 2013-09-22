Morning fire in North Las Vegas causes $185,000 in damage

North Las Vegas firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a mobile home fire near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street. The home was a "complete loss," with damage estimated at $277,500. Neither occupant of the home was seriously injured.

An early morning blaze destroyed a vacant home Sunday in North Las Vegas.

The fire was reported by neighbors at 1905 Balzar Avenue, near Comstock Drive, about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving firefighters were met by a house fully engulfed by flames and smoke.

Firefighters from North Las Vegas and Las Vegas had the fire extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but the house was a complete loss, fire officials said.

Some of the neighbors’ homes suffered some flame damage to the exterior of their homes, officials said. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Damage from the blaze was estimated at $185,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

