Local Las Vegas

Motorcycle rider dies following west Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2022 - 2:57 pm
 
(Getty Images)

A motorcycle rider died after he was struck by a woman’s car after she ran a red light, police said Wednesday.

The 41-year-old man was riding a 2020 Harley Davidson Road Glide at 6:47 p.m. on Oct. 30 near West Bonanza Road and North City Parkway when he was struck by a 2022 Honda Accord, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the Accord’s driver, a 39-year-old Las Vegas woman, drove through the red light and struck the motorcycle.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man and determine his cause and manner of death after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

