A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Tuesday night after a crash in the west valley.

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in a wreck on Charleston Boulevard near Durango Drive. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-journal)

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard near Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized and is expected to survive, Gordon said. Westbound Charleston was blocked at the intersection while police investigated.

