Motorcyclist, 19, dies in high-speed crash east of Las Vegas Strip

High speed was apparently a factor as a 19-year-old motorcyclist became the 30th traffic-related fatality of the year for Las Vegas police just before midnight Saturday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High speed was apparently a factor as a 19-year-old motorcyclist died just before midnight Saturday in a collision with an SUV several blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The crash occurred about 11:58 p.m. on East Flamingo Road near Cambridge Street, according to a preliminary crash report from the Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated a 2005 Kawasaki was eastbound on Flamingo Road as a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer was exiting a private property at 1065 E. Flamingo. The motorcyclist could not slow down or stop and hit the left side of the Trailblazer.

The motorcyclist, believed to be a 19-year-old man, died at the scene. He became the 30th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2021.

The driver of the Trailblazer did not show signs of impairment and remained at the scene, police said.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the motorcyclist after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.