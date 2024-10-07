Motorcyclist, 23, dies after crash with U-Haul in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say a 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a U-Haul truck on Sunday evening.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a U-Haul truck on Sunday evening.

According to police, the fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:23 p.m. Sunday at N. Rancho Drive at Ricky Road.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene, video surveillance, and witness statements indicated a 2011 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck was northbound on Rancho Drive, making a U-turn at Ricky Road to proceed south on Rancho Drive. A 2007 Honda CBR 600RR was traveling southbound on Rancho Drive, approaching the intersection of Ricky Road.P

Police said the crash occurred when the front of the Honda contacted the right side of the Ford. The motorcyclist, identified only as a 23-year-old male, was ejected from vehicle onto the roadway.

The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

According to authorities, the driver of the Ford remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The identity of the motorcyclist, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The motorcycle rider’s death marks the 116th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2024. The crash remains under investigation.