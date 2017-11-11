Motorcyclist, 26, killed in east Las Vegas

A 26-year-old man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle Wednesday in the east valley, authorities said.

The rider lost control about 9:40 p.m. while heading north on the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp from Flamingo Road, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The motorcycle flipped, and its rider was thrown.

The man died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the Highway Patrol said. He was Francisco Jara of Las Vegas, Buratczuk said.

Jara was wearing a helmet during the crash.

It wasn’t clear whether he was impaired, and the crash was under investigation, Buratczuk said.

Jara’s death marks the 51st fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Southern Nevada jurisdiction.

