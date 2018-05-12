Motorcyclist critical after crash with SUV in western Las Vegas

The crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV occurred about 8:50 p.m. at South Valley View Boulevard and El Camino Avenue, near West Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

A motorcyclist is not expected to survive a Friday night crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV occurred about 8:50 p.m. at South Valley View Boulevard and El Camino Avenue, near West Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

The rider was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and was not expected to survive, he said.

Metro’s fatal crash investigators will investigate; Valley View Boulevard is closed between Sahara Ave and Oakey Boulevard while the investigation continues.

