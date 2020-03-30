Motorcyclist critically injured in central Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in central Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The @LVMPD_Traffic Section is investigating a critical injury collision involving a motorcyclist in the 4200 block of W Charleston Blvd. Rider was transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries. Charleston will have lane restrictions until the conclusion of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/zIMEIip1gj — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 30, 2020

The department said in the tweet that the rider was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries after a crash on the 4200 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Valley View Boulevard.

Charleston will have lane restrictions while police investigate, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

