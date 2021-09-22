Motorcyclist critically injured in west Las Vegas collision

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in the western Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.

A 22-year-old Las Vegas man was riding a 2008 Honda motorcycle southbound on North Torrey Pines Drive when he failed to stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard, police said in a news release. The motorcycle struck a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 38-year-old woman as she was making a left turn onto West Lake Mead. The driver of the Hyundai was making the turn as the light cycled from yellow to red.

The collision caused the driver of the Honda to lose control and he was ejected from the bike. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was in critical condition Tuesday night.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

