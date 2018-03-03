Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist critically injured in western Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2018 - 9:44 pm
 

A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing Friday night in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

The motorcycle crashed about 8:25 p.m. at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Lt. Ken Romane said.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like