Motorcyclist critically injured in western Las Vegas crash

The UMC Trauma Center, Nevada's only level 1 trauma center, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing Friday night in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

The motorcycle crashed about 8:25 p.m. at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Lt. Ken Romane said.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV