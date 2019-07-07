Motorcyclist dies after hit by car in Las Vegas; driver flees

A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Blvd. on Saturday night. The intersection has been closed.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after a car ran a red light and crashed into a motorcycle in the Spring Valley area on Saturday night, police said.

A woman driving a white Nissan Altima ran the red light heading north on Decatur Blvd. and hit a motorcyclist who was driving west on Flamingo Road at 8:26 p.m., police said. The car then veered into the lanes heading south and crashed into six stopped vehicles, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Adrian Beas.

The motorcyclist was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead. No other passengers in the crash were injured, and fatal detectives are on the scene.

The intersection at Decatur and Flamingo has been blocked and will remain so for several hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The woman driving the white Nissan fled on foot following the crash and and anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Metro police at 702-828-3111.

