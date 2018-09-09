Motorcyclist dies after northwest Las Vegas crash involving car

The fatal crash happened about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Alexander Road and North Buffalo Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died after a northwest Las Vegas crash Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The motorcycle-versus-car crash happened about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Alexander Road and North Buffalo Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Buffalo while a green 1997 Saturn was southbound in the left turn lane at Alexander, a Metro release said. The Saturn turned left on a green light and was hit by the motorcycle. Its rider, a 63-year-old man, later died at University Medical Center.

The 80-year-old woman driving the Saturn was hospitalized at MountainView Hospital with moderate injuries.

The motorcyclist’s death marked Metro’s 96th traffic fatality this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity once his family is notified.

Contact Jacob Lasky at jlasky@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0219. Follow @Jtlasky on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

West Alexander Road and North Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas