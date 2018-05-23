Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in western Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon in a crash in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.
Officers were called about 1:10 p.m. to the 7100 block of Carrondale Way, near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue, after a car and a motorcycle collided, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, she said.
No other details were immediately available.
7100 block of Carrondale Way, las vegas, nv