Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in western Las Vegas

Officers were called about 1:10 p.m. to the 7100 block of Carrondale Way, near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue, after a car and a motorcycle collided, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon in a crash in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, she said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

