Motorcyclist dies in southeast Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash in the southeast valley Thursday night.

Lt. Aaron Lee from the Metropolitan Police Department said the motorcyclist was traveling east on Tropicana Ave. near Sandhill Road about 10 p.m. when a “vehicle made a left turn on a permissive yellow. The motorcycle struck the vehicle. The rider was declared deceased on scene.”

As of May 17, there have been 67 traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. Traffic fatalities are up 32 percent compared with the same time period in 2023.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.