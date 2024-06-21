85°F
Motorcyclist dies in Las Vegas crash; speed a factor, police say

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 6:39 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2024 - 9:17 pm

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in the southwest valley Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. at South Durango Avenue and West Arby Avenue.

The Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle was southbound on Durango approaching the intersection at Arby in the middle travel lane at a high rate of speed, according to a preliminary crash report by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

A Chevrolet Colorado truck was northbound on Durango, south of Arby Avenue, and entered the only left turn lane. The Chevrolet truck stopped and then made the left/westbound turn onto Arby. A violent collision occurred when the Chevrolet entered the Suzuki’s path of travel. The front of the Suzuki collided with the right rear of the Chevrolet, ejecting the rider southbound and onto the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Medical personnel took the motorcyclist to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The death was the 77th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the driver and provide the manner and cause of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

