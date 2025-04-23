Need a Real ID in Las Vegas? Get one at 4 DMVs without an appointment

With the deadline to obtain a Real ID quickly approaching, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is offering a solution.

With the deadline to obtain a Real ID quickly approaching and driver’s license appointments booked at least a month out, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is offering a solution.

Come May 7, anyone 18 and older looking to use their driver’s license to get through security at airports for domestic flights will need a Real ID to meet federal requirements. Secure federal facilities, such as military bases, already require Real IDs for entry. Passports are also accepted for those looking to travel via plane domestically but who do not have a Real ID.

As of March, 2.18 million Nevada residents, or 80 percent, already have a Real ID, with 528,446 still possessing standard, non-Real ID licences, according to DMV data.

The DMV is accepting walk-in customers seeking to get a Real ID between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, at its Flamingo Road, Decatur Boulevard, Sahara Avenue and Henderson locations, according to DMV spokeswoman Hailey Foster.

There is no limit to how many people can show up for walk-ins during the one-hour walk-in time. Those who are in the office by 4 p.m. on walk-in days will be helped on that day, Foster said.

Residents planning to go to a DMV office to obtain a Real ID will need the following documents proving their identity: a U.S. state-issued birth certificate or a valid, unexpired U.S. passport; an official Social Security card; and two documents showing the individual’s current Nevada residential address.

To assist customers who still need to obtain a Real ID, the DMV will be offering the walk-in hour at the four offices until May 15.

The original Real ID deadline was set for 2020, but that was pushed to May 2023, following the COVID-19 pandemic. That deadline was then pushed to this May because of lingering backlogs at DMV locations because of the closure of offices during the pandemic.

If a resident is still in need of obtaining a Real ID and doesn’t have plans to fly or enter a federal facility in the coming months, the DMV recommends setting an appointment, even with the one-month backlog.

“Cancellations do happen on the same day, so I would encourage customers to keep checking our website for openings throughout the day if they’d like to come in sooner if they are not already coming in on a walk-in day,” Foster said.

