Pedestrian dies in crash on I-15 near the Strip
A fatal crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 15 between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue on Thursday evening, according to Nevada State Police.
Police said the crash, which occurred around 6:13 p.m., involved a semi tractor trailer and a pedestrian.
Earlier Thursday evening, two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway west of Jones Boulevard, and a motorcyclist was killed in the southwest valley.
Anyone with information about the I-15 crash is encouraged to contact the Nevada State Police Dispatch line at *NHP or 702-486-4100 extension 6.