Pedestrian dies in crash on I-15 near the Strip

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The scene where a woman died in a single car fatal crash near the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Sun ...
Mom killed in fatal crash near 215 Beltway identified
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist dies in Las Vegas crash; speed a factor, police say
The 215 Beltway westbound is closed at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, in a multiple-vehicle ...
Fiery wrong-way crash kills 2 on 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas
A Regional Transportation Commission bus picks up riders at South Strip Transit Terminal in Las ...
RTC turning to AI to increase safety at Las Vegas Valley transit centers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 7:24 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2024 - 7:57 pm

A fatal crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 15 between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue on Thursday evening, according to Nevada State Police.

Police said the crash, which occurred around 6:13 p.m., involved a semi tractor trailer and a pedestrian.

Earlier Thursday evening, two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway west of Jones Boulevard, and a motorcyclist was killed in the southwest valley.

Anyone with information about the I-15 crash is encouraged to contact the Nevada State Police Dispatch line at *NHP or 702-486-4100 extension 6.

