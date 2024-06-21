Pedestrian dies in crash on I-15 near the Strip

A fatal crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 15 between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to Nevada State Police.

A fatal crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 15 between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue on Thursday evening, according to Nevada State Police.

Police said the crash, which occurred around 6:13 p.m., involved a semi tractor trailer and a pedestrian.

Earlier Thursday evening, two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway west of Jones Boulevard, and a motorcyclist was killed in the southwest valley.

Anyone with information about the I-15 crash is encouraged to contact the Nevada State Police Dispatch line at *NHP or 702-486-4100 extension 6.