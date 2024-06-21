Mom killed in fatal crash near 215 Beltway identified

A woman who died in a fatal crash near the 215 Beltway on Sunday has been identified.

The scene where a woman died in a single car fatal crash near the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A woman who died in a fatal crash near the 215 Beltway on Sunday has been identified as Samyia Johnson. She was 45.

Her three children survived the accident, according to a GoFundMe organized to help pay for their medical expenses. “It’s with great sadness we share Samyia Johnson has passed on,” the page reads.

The three children were taken to a local hospital, Nevada State Police said. The children were reported to be in stable condition.

After the accident, which occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday and involved only one vehicle, police shut down the area to investigate the crash, according to a statement.

