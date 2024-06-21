94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Mom killed in fatal crash near 215 Beltway identified

The scene where a woman died in a single car fatal crash near the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Sun ...
The scene where a woman died in a single car fatal crash near the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fatal crash slows traffic on I-15 near the Strip
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley collision
The 215 Beltway westbound is closed at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, in a multiple-vehicle ...
Fiery wrong-way crash kills 2, shuts down 215 in northwest Las Vegas
A Regional Transportation Commission bus picks up riders at South Strip Transit Terminal in Las ...
RTC turning to AI to increase safety at Las Vegas Valley transit centers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 8:31 pm
 

A woman who died in a fatal crash near the 215 Beltway on Sunday has been identified as Samyia Johnson. She was 45.

Her three children survived the accident, according to a GoFundMe organized to help pay for their medical expenses. “It’s with great sadness we share Samyia Johnson has passed on,” the page reads.

The three children were taken to a local hospital, Nevada State Police said. The children were reported to be in stable condition.

After the accident, which occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday and involved only one vehicle, police shut down the area to investigate the crash, according to a statement.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
More roadwork on Las Vegas Boulevard set to begin this weekend
recommend 2
Longtime Nevada federal judge dies after struck by vehicle
recommend 3
Target shooting caused Las Vegas area wildfire, officials say
recommend 4
Half of Nevadans polled can’t define antisemitism, advisory council finds
recommend 5
‘I just hope she’s in a safe place’: More than 40 children missing in Nevada
recommend 6
Police: Woman intentionally struck, killed boyfriend with car amid fight