Motorcyclist hospitalized in eastern Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in fair condition Sunday night after a crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas i(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The motorcyclist was riding on Sandhill Road near Flamingo Road when he struck a vehicle that was pulling out of a driveway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. Police were called to the scene shortly before 7 p.m.

The vehicle remained at the scene, Rogers said.

The rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and is expected to survive. Sandhill is closed between Viking and Flamingo roads while police investigate.

Sandhill Road near Flamingo Road, Las Vegas