Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after a crash with a vehicle in a central Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.
The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Meade Avenue and Sheridan Street, in the area of South Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
Impairment is not suspected at this time. Police ask drivers to avoid the area for the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
