52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Gusty Wednesday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Voting problem at a minimum despite contentious campaigns
More than 100K Clark County voters have cast their ballots on Election Day so far
Brandi Lapriore, an election worker, says she was attacked at a bus stop Saturday, Oct. 26, 202 ...
‘I don’t feel safe’: Election worker says she was attacked at Las Vegas bus stop
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2024 - 8:49 am
 

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after a crash with a vehicle in a central Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Meade Avenue and Sheridan Street, in the area of South Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Impairment is not suspected at this time. Police ask drivers to avoid the area for the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES