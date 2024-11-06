Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after a crash with a vehicle in a central Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after a crash with a vehicle in a central Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Meade Avenue and Sheridan Street, in the area of South Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Impairment is not suspected at this time. Police ask drivers to avoid the area for the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

