Motorcyclist killed in crash in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2018 - 3:34 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2018 - 3:59 pm

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving construction equipment in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the crash at West Craig Road and Al Carrison Street, near North Durango Drive, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden Ocampo-Gomez. Police believe that the motorcyclist struck a backhoe, he said.

Craig was closed between Durango and Cimarron Road while police were investigating. Police asked drivers to used alternate streets and to expect delays near the scene.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

