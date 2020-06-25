Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in northwest Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead Wednesday night in the northwest valley.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that a motorcyclist dead Wednesday night in the northwest valley.

The Highway Patrol had closed part of Ann Road at U.S. Highway 95 after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to a tweet at 9:42 p.m.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after family is notified.

