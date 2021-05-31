Motorcyclist killed in I-15 crash in northeast Las Vegas

The crash occurred in the northeast valley on I-15 south at Lamb Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 15 that left a motorcyclist dead on Monday.

Just after 11 a.m., a motorcyclist was traveling south on the I-15 and lost control for unknown reasons, trooper Ashlee Wellman said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Motorists can expect delays and are advised to avoid the area.

I-15 south of Las Vegas has been backed up all day as people head back toward California to close out Memorial Day weekend.

