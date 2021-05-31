99°F
Motorcyclist killed in I-15 crash in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2021 - 3:33 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2021 - 4:19 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 15 that left a motorcyclist dead on Monday.

Just after 11 a.m., a motorcyclist was traveling south on the I-15 and lost control for unknown reasons, trooper Ashlee Wellman said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Motorists can expect delays and are advised to avoid the area.

I-15 south of Las Vegas has been backed up all day as people head back toward California to close out Memorial Day weekend.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

