Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist sustains significant injuries in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 9:18 am
 
Updated November 6, 2023 - 1:19 pm
(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist suspected of impairment was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley that left him with significant injuries.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. in the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim. a 62-year-old Las Vegas man, was eastbound on Tropicana on a 2009 Kawasaki KLG650E when a 2021 Toyota Prius driven by a 76-year-old Las Vegas man was attempting to turn left onto southbound Mountain Vista from the westbound Tropicana turn lane on a flashing yellow arrow signal, a Metro release said.

The front of the Kawasaki struck the left front of the Toyota, resulting in major damage to both vehicles.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

This collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

