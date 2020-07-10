Motorcyclist who died after collision near downtown Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a 23-year-old motorcyclist who died Thursday following a crash at Fremont and Bruce streets.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

He was 23-year-old Nicholas Bordes, the coroner’s office said.

About 10:10 a.m. Thursday, Bordes was driving a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R when he drove into the intersection of Fremont and Bruce streets “on a solid red traffic signal,” the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The motorcycle then hit a 1994 Buick Roadmaster that a 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Bruce, police said.

Bordes was thrown from the bike, police said.

The coroner’s office said Bordes died at University Medical Center, and his cause and manner of death were still pending Friday morning.

The woman driving the Buick was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said Thursday.

Bordes’ death marked the 47th traffic-related fatality this year investigated by Metro, the department said.

