Mountain lion captured in west Las Vegas. There may be more in the area

The lion, which had been treed by coyotes chasing it at a local golf course, was shot with a tranquilizer dart, tagged and released in a remote area in the Spring Mountains.

A homeowner in the western Las Vegas Valley said his surveillance system captured video this week of a mountain lion walking through the neighborhood and up his driveway. (Courtesy)

A mountain lion was tranquilized by state game wardens in the western Las Vegas Valley early Thursday, then released back into the Spring Mountain Range.

Doug Nielsen, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, said the agency’s game wardens received a report of a mountain lion being chased by coyotes at a golf course near West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway around 9 a.m.

“People at the scene told the game wardens that responded that (the mountain lion) was treed by three coyotes,” said Nielsen, who declined to name the golf course.

The lion was shot with a tranquilizer dart, tagged and safely moved to a remote area in the mountains. It is believed the female juvenile lion weighing about 60 pounds was the same mountain lion spotted off West Flamingo Road in March by area residents.

It was not clear, however, if the cat is the same one recorded on video surveillance Tuesday night in a neighborhood further north, adjacent to Red Rock Country Club.

In that case, Glenn Dulaine, who lives off Sahara Avenue, near Red Rock Country Club and the 215 Beltway, said he and his neighbor both saw what they thought was a mountain lion on the golf course a couple weeks ago in separate sightings. Then, on Tuesday night, Dulaine said he took his 55-pound border collie, Tuscan, for a walk around 11:15 p.m. When they returned home he saw footage of the big cat on video from his home surveillance system.

“Went across the street and up my driveway,” Dulaine said of the cat’s actions. “It jumped up over the wall and went into the neighbor’s yard.”

Dulaine said he shared video of the cat to create awareness that a large predatory animal is present in residential areas of the western valley. He said he called the Nevada Department of Wildlife to tell them about the mountain lion.

Dulaine’s neighbor, Christine Needham, said about 12 days ago she was walking on the golf course with her husband, Howard, when Christine briefly got separated from her spouse. As she walked she saw what appeared to be a big cat roughly 20 feet away, near a tree and some bushes, in the vicinity of Cherry Creek Circle.

“I immediately knew what it was,” Needham said. “I could see the tail and the tan color. I couldn’t see his face but the minute he heard me shuffling he took off.”

Needham said that experience, combined with the cat recorded on Dulaine’s video walking down the street where she lives, is “a little bit scary.”

The experiences of Dulaine and Needham are just the latest in a series of such sightings in the far west valley. The Department of Wildlife said a mountain lion was spotted at least three times in the Summerlin area near West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway in early March. Those reports followed video of a mountain lion captured on another home security camera in the western valley a month earlier on the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road.

Nielsen, the Department of Wildlife spokesman, said there could be more than one mountain lion in the area.

“It’s possible because we are living right up against a wildlife habitat,” Nielsen said. “It is highly possible.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.